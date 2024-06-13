US geopolitical game in Asia escalates regional tensions — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The US geopolitical strategy in Asia is leading to an escalation of tensions in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Izvestia.

"We see how far they (the US - TASS) have gone in the task of containing Russia and, of course, if we talk about security trends in the Asian region, we see that they clearly lead to deterioration. The situation around Taiwan is escalating, there are very dangerous attempts to militarize the region by deploying new long-range weapons systems that can directly threaten China and not only China. Tensions are building up around North Korea," he said.

According to Grushko, "these are all elements of the dangerous geopolitical game that the United States is playing."