Russian Embassy in US gets threatening messages almost every day — ambassador

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Washington receives threatening messages almost every day, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"I can confirm that we receive threatening messages against, for example, the Russian Embassy on an almost daily basis. And not only to the leadership, but also to ordinary diplomats," he said in a statement on the embassy’s Telegram channel.

The diplomat said the russophobic policy pursued by the US condones extremist trends. He said in some US states, there are gatherings of Ukrainians and Russian expatriates that sympathize with Kiev.

"Someone is nurturing, mentoring, pumping poisonous propaganda into these youths. They are being prepared to be sent to the battlefield in Eastern Europe, and maybe to other bandit antics. A lot of money is being spent on this. And the organization of such extremist cells hardly goes unnoticed by law enforcement agencies. However, nothing is done despite the obvious risks," Antonov said.