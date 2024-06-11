Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West liberated the settlement of Artyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the settlement of Timkovka in the Kharkov Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"In their active operations, Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Artyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops repel two Ukrainian counterattacks in Kharkov area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian brigades and repelled two enemy counterattacks in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized and 36th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Glubokoye and Tikhoye in the Kharkov Region. They also repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 13th Ukrainian National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours totaled over 265 personnel, two motor vehicles, a German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Grad multiple rocket launcher and a Nota electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Kiev loses over 560 troops in Kupyansk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost more than 560 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup West units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd assault, 14th and 28th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 560 personnel, five motor vehicles, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery gun, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and two electronic warfare stations, it specified.

Russian troops also destroyed two artillery ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian troops improve frontline positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack and improved their frontline positions in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 54th and 93rd mechanized and 79th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Andreyevka and Razdolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to "over 740 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, 12 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, four 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system and two US-made 105mm M119 artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops improve tactical position in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops improved their tactical position in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 28th mechanized, 68th jaeger and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Ozaryanovka, Rozovka, Mayorsk and Umanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd and 110th mechanized and 142nd infantry brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 350 personnel, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, three 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzers, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and three 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russian troops inflict 135 casualties on Ukrainian army in south Donetsk area over day

Russian troops inflicted roughly 135 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry brigade near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 135 personnel, a tank, five motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer and a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike three Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of formations from the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault, 141st infantry and 37th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye and Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 105 personnel, eight motor vehicles, a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, two 152mm D-20 howitzers and a US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery gun, it specified.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian Su-27, Su-25 warplanes at airfields over day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet and a Su-25 attack aircraft at their airfields over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted damage on massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 107 areas. In addition, a Su-27 plane and a Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed at their airfields," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 45 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 45 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 2 Hammer smart bombs and 10 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 45 unmanned aerial vehicles, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs and 10 US-made HIMARS rockets," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 613 Ukrainian warplanes, 276 helicopters, 25,559 unmanned aerial vehicles, 528 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,312 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,332 multiple rocket launchers, 10,332 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,445 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.