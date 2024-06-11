Russia to take part in meeting on Afghanistan in Doha under UN auspices — envoy

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia will take part in the meeting on Afghanistan initiated by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, which will be held in Doha from June 30 to July 1, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, who also serves as director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department, told TASS.

"There will be a two-day meeting in Doha from June 30 to July 1. It is a meeting of special representatives on Afghanistan initiated by the UN Secretary-General," Kabulov said. When asked if he would attend, the diplomat said: "Yes, I will."

Earlier, on June 8, the Moscow format contact group held a meeting in Tehran. In addition to Russia, the group includes Iran, China and Pakistan. According to Kabulov, the consultations were devoted to preparations for the Doha meeting.