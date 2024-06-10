Russia, Ethiopia talk interaction within UN Security Council, BRICS — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ethiopian counterpart Taye Atske Selassie discussed cooperation between the two countries within the UN Security Council and BRICS on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, the Russian ministry said on its website.

"The sides thoroughly discussed the main directions for further enhancing bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation, including the expansion of trade and economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian collaboration. Moscow and Addis Ababa confirmed their mutual focus on deepening political dialogue and close coordination of approaches in the UN and BRICS, including within Russia's chairmanship in the association," the statement said.

It noted that during the meeting the sides had a trustful exchange of views on the issues of interaction in the UN and other international organizations. In addition, the conflicts on the African continent were discussed with a focus on the situation in the Horn of Africa.

A two-day meeting of BRICS foreign ministers, which is chaired by top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov, began on June 10 in Nizhny Novgorod. This is the first meeting of foreign ministers after the expansion of the group in 2023.