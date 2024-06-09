Lavrov arrives in Nizhny Novgorod to attend BRICS ministerial meeting

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Nizhny Novgorod to take part in a BRICS ministerial meeting, Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin said.

"We have welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Nizhny Novgorod as part of large-scale BRICS events!" he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The two-day meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers will begin on June 10 and will be chaired by Lavrov. Apart from that, the meeting will be attended by ministers from the Friends of BRICS nations. This will be the first ministerial meeting following the association’s extension in 2023.