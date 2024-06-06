NATO gearing up for possible mobilization campaign, Russian envoy says

VIENNA, June 6. /TASS/. NATO countries are counting their population, gearing up for a possible mobilization campaign amid military operations in Ukraine, Maxim Buyakevich, Russian deputy permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said at an OSCE Permanent Council meeting.

"NATO countries, which haven't been affected by the conflict, are putting their economies on a war footing, citing the Ukrainian crisis, while its outcome is clear. They are increasing weapons and ammunition production and taking steps to keep population statistics for a possible mobilization campaign," he pointed out.

According to Buyakevich, NATO members practice scenarios involving strikes on Russia during military drills.

"Certain NATO and EU countries continue to raise the level of their involvement in the proxy war against Russia that is being fought through Ukraine. They are deliberately prolonging the armed confrontation, taking measures to fuel escalation," the Russian diplomat added.

In addition, the West is providing Kiev with increasingly advanced weapons, pushing Ukraine to carry out "more powerful strikes inside Russia," Buyakevich noted.