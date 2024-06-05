Switzerland loses years-long neutrality after siding with West on Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Switzerland is departing from its traditional policy of neutrality by taking a pro-Western stance on the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

He was asked to comment on the position of the Swiss People's Party, Switzerland’s biggest political force, which earlier said that the conference on Ukraine that the country was going to host was unilateral. The party believes it will be a conference of Moscow’s opponents because Russia won’t be present. Peskov, however, pointed out that the debate was Switzerland’s domestic affair. "Still, we would definitely agree with the party’s argument," he added.

"Switzerland is departing from its traditional, years-long policy course based on neutrality," the Russian presidential spokesman noted. "As far as the Ukraine issue goes, Switzerland has already lost much of its neutrality as it sided with the Western minority," he said.

The Swiss People's Party, which holds 62 out of 256 seats in parliament and two out of seven ministerial posts, strongly backs the country’s neutrality and is worried about the fact that Bern is no longer recognized as a globally neutral player. The party says that this is directly related to the upcoming conference on Ukraine that Switzerland is going to host, which was initially conceived in support of Kiev and its position on resolving the conflict.

Bern, not a European Union member, backs the EU’s sanctions on Russia. The Swiss authorities are actively discussing ways to assist and arm Ukraine. Switzerland is on the list of countries taking unfriendly actions against Russia, which Moscow approved in March 2022.

Upcoming Swiss-hosted event

The Swiss authorities plan to convene a conference on Ukraine at the Burgenstock Resort on June 15-16. According to the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Bern has invited more than 160 delegations to the conference, including from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries. The Swiss authorities added, however, that Russia was not on the invitation list.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would not beg to be invited to the event if it’s not wanted there. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, noted that this conference was "a path to nowhere" and Moscow did not see the West’s readiness for an honest dialogue. Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly stressed that Moscow had never rejected the idea of resolving the conflict with Kiev through talks.