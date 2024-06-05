US bullying tactics won’t work on China — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. American politicians need to realize that China can not be intimidated by anyone, even the US, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on US threats to sanction Chinese companies and financial institutions due to Beijing's alleged support of the Russian industrial complex with exports of dual-purpose products, the spokesman said: "We are well aware that our Chinese friends will not tolerate such language, such statements and such threats as blackmail. China is a large, sovereign and powerful state. It is the largest economy in the world, and even the United States cannot allow itself to speak to it in such a tone." Peskov added that "perhaps not all in the American leadership understand this, but in time they will."

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that Russia stands in solidarity with China and believes that such threats are completely inappropriate. "We know very well that the Chinese don't like it, and we stand in full solidarity with them," he said. "We believe that this tone is absolutely inappropriate and unacceptable," he added. Peskov emphasized that Russia and China remain sovereign states. "We are developing our relations. We've already said that our relations are not directed against anyone and have only one goal: the development of mutually beneficial, mutually respectful cooperation for the improvement of the well-being of the peoples of both countries," he concluded.