Putin to speak with Indian PM today or tomorrow — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President plans to hold a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening or tomorrow in the morning, as soon as vote count at India’s parliamentary elections is over, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"We are waiting for an opportunity to organize a phone call between our president and Modi. This may take place either this evening or tomorrow morning - depending on when the vote count, which is at the final stage, as we are told from New Delhi, is over," he said, adding that the Russian side "has requested such a phone call and Mr. Modi will be glad to speak with our president but only after the vote counting is over."

"Naturally, we are keeping a close eye on the lections in India. We know that Modi’s coalition has won the majority of seats in the country’s parliament," Ushakov said. "Now, as far as we know, the vote counting is nearing completion."

The elections in India were held in seven stages from April 19 through June 1. As many as 543 seats in the lower house of parliament were contested. India has 968 million eligible voters.

The National Democratic Alliance by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (People’s Party) won more than half of seats.