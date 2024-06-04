Russia to urge Libyan parties to take part in nationwide conference — Lavrov

OYO, /Republic of the Congo/, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow will take advantage of its contact with parties to the Libyan conflict to persuade them to take part in a nationwide peace conference proposed by President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We fully support President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso’s initiative to prepare a truly nationwide conference in Libya, and we will take advantage of our contact with various Libyan parties to unite them on this platform," Lavrov pointed out at a press conference. According to him, the main goal currently is to make sure that all political forces in Libya unite and develop a common approach to restoring statehood.

"As far as I understand, this is the approach that is promoted by the African Union and Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, who chairs the African Union High-Level Committee on Libya," the top Russian diplomat pointed out.