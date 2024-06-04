Ukrainian troops could be surrounded near Karlovka — Russian official

DONETSK, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops could be surrounded by Russian forces near the village of Karlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Igor Kimakovsky, an advisor to the head of the republic, said on Channel One television.

"Our fighters liberated the settlement of Umanskoye to the north of Karlovka. This way they are pushing the enemy to <...> the reservoir and cutting off their opportunity of getting supplies from the opposite side. So, <...> they are not just pushing them back, but actually moving to surround the enemy <...> in the reservoir area. This is all related to the location of the reservoir," Kimakovsky said.

He said Russian forces made a small headway toward Karlovka moving from the village of Netailovo.

"This allows us to hit the supply roads of the battlegroup that is assembled in Karlovka," the official said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Netailovo on May 27 and Umanskoye on June 2.