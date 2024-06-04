Russia, allies did not discuss removing Taliban from terrorist stop list — envoy

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia has not discussed with its Central Asian partners the removal of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia - TASS) from the list of terrorist organizations, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, who also serves as director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department, said.

"As far as I know, we haven't discussed this with our partners in Central Asia," he said at a briefing in response to a question from TASS.

The envoy pointed out that Uzbekistan is "actively, even vigorously" developing cooperation with the current Afghan authorities, "nurturing ambitious plans such as railways across Afghanistan to Pakistan." "Turkmenistan has been cooperating [with Afghanistan] in various spheres for a long time. In general, partners react to it (the removal of the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organizations - TASS) normally, but as far as I see, I don't know what decision they will make," he added.

Kabulov earlier told TASS that the Russian Foreign and Interior Ministries had informed President Vladimir Putin that the Taliban movement could be taken off the list of banned organizations. Later, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that the move to take the Taliban movement off the terrorist stop list makes sense given the current state of affairs.