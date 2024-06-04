Ukrainian troops attempt counterattack in Svatovo-Kremennaya area

LUGANSK, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully tried to counterattack in the Svatovo-Kremennaya area on Monday, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Ukrainian armed formations are not abandoning attempts to return their previously lost positions. Toward this end, they are regularly counterattacking. Over the past 24 hours more active actions on the part of the adversary in the Svatovo-Kremennaya sector have been observed in the vicinity of Stelmakhovka, Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova," he said, citing sources.

The expert stressed that the adversary’s attempts to counterattack in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) "lead to unreasonably big losses among personnel," while the Ukrainian command "continues to toss people into the meatgrinder."