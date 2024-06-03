Russian foreign minister discussed exploration projects in Guinea

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed implementation of joint projects in spheres of exploration and mineral resources development with the senior-most officials of Guinea during the visit to the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Particular attention was paid to implementation of promising joint projects in spheres of exploration and mineral deposits development and to healthcare within the framework of considering tasks of building up mutually beneficial trade-economic, investment and humanitarian ties with the focus on operations of interested Russian companies in the Guinean market," the ministry said.

The parties discussed "the package of issues for further strengthening of Russian-Guinean relations that are traditionally friendly by nature," the ministry added.