Russian, Belarusian lower house speakers meet in Almaty

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian State Dum, or lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit earlier on Sunday, has met with his Belarusian counterpart, Igor Sergeyenko, in Almaty, the State Duma said.

"On Sunday, June 2, State Duma speaker and chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Vyacheslav Volodin met with speaker of the House of Representatives of the Belarusian National Assembly Igor Sergeyenko in Almaty. They arrived in Almaty to take part in a meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly’s Council," it said.

The two speakers discussed issues of interparliamentary cooperation within the Union State of Russia and Belarus and the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, as well as issues of further harmonization of their countries’ laws and the implementation of the 28 union integration programs agreed upon by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus.