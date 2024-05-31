Russian Prosecutor General's Office declares Dekoder-gGmbH undesirable

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has recognized the activities of the foreign non-governmental organization Dekoder-gGmbH (of Germany) as undesirable in Russia.

"The Prosecutor General's Office has carried out a probe to make a decision the activities of the foreign non-governmental organization Dekoder-gGmbH (Dekoder - gGesselschaft mbH, Dekoder) are undesirable in Russia," the PGO’s press-service has told TASS.

This organization, established in Germany in 2015, has created and administered a website available in both German and Russian languages in the Russian segment of the Internet, where exclusively unfounded hostile articles against the Russian authorities’ policies are posted. The portal's partners are information resources included in the register of foreign agents and organizations, recognized as undesirable in Russia.

"Dekoder - gGmbH in fact publishes materials contradicting common sense, accusing the Russian leadership of ‘distortions of history, totalitarianism and expansion’," the PGO said. Since the beginning of the special military operation, the organization has been systematically posting deliberately inaccurate materials discrediting the Russian Armed Forces.

Dekoder - gGmbH has been trying to promote such destructive ideas with the sole purpose of destabilizing the situation inside Russian society, the PGO said.