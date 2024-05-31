Talks in Minsk boost Russia-Belarus relations, Putin tells Lukashenko

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. High-level talks in Minsk have given a significant impetus to the relations between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin press service reported.

"Vladimir Putin once again expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality during his visit to Minsk on May 24," the statement reads. "Both sides emphasized that the talks gave a significant impetus to the further development of multifaceted Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance," the statement added.

Putin visited Minsk on May 23-24. The leaders of Russia and Belarus discussed security issues, as well as economic cooperation and integration of the two countries, especially the common energy market and the abolition of roaming charges.