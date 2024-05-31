Some 50 Ukrainian drones attacks reported in Belgorod Region in past day

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Around 50 Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine in the past and more than 30 rounds were fired at the region’s settlements, Belgorod Region governor Vyacheslav Galdkov said.

"Eleven artillery rounds were fired at the village of Shchetinovka. Apart from that, five explosive devices were drooped on it from drones. <…> Four drones were shot down over the villages of Repnoye, Cheremoshnoye, Golovino, and Varvarka, two drones were shot down over each of the villages of Novaya Derevnya and Dolbino," the region's governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to the governor, seven artillery rounds were fired at the village of Zhuravlevka, which was also attacked with five drones. Three people were wounded as a kamikaze drone attacked a car moving to the village of Krasny Khutor to evacuate a family.

Five mortar rounds were fired at the village of Stary Khutor. Three kamikaze drones attacked the city of Graivoron. "No one was hurt, no damage was reported," Gladkov noted. Coming under shelling and drone attacks were th villages of Zozuli, Gruzskoye, Klimovoye, Zamostye, Bezymeno, Mokraya Orlovka, Spodaryushino, Rozhdestvenka, Gorkovsky, Sovkhozny, Popovka, Kolotolovka, Vyazovoye, Belyanka, Murom, Sereda, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Krasnoye, Mukhin, Mayino, and the city of Shebekino.

"A fallen fixed-wing drone was found in a field near the village of Klinovets. No Casualtis or damage were reported," he added.