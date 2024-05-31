No discussions about Russia taking part in 80th anniversary of Normandy landings — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia did not have any discussions about participating in the events marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied Forces landing in Normandy, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No, it was not discussed. No official visit was planned. Actually, we have had no contacts of any type on this issue," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that Russia was preparing for its own special events next year.

"It will mark the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War. This is the main priority for us in terms of memorial actions and this is what we are concentrating on now," he said.

Earlier in the week, AFP news agency reported that Russia was not invited to the solemn memorial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the allied landing in Normandy. Before that, the Europe 1 radio station reported citing its sources that France intended to invite Russia to the events in Normandy.

However, neither the Russian Embassy in France nor the Russian Foreign Ministry reported the reception of the corresponding invitation. TASS was unable to reach the organizers of the event for comment. On Thursday, Reuters reported citing its sources that France has no plans to invite Russia.

Solemn ceremonies commemorating the D-Day landing in Normandy in June 1944 are scheduled to be held in Normandy and Brittany between June 6 and 8.

The largest event will be held at Omaha Beach on June 6 and will be attended by 25 heads of state and government, including US President Joe Biden and UK King Charles III. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has also been invited.