Putin hails Russian troops taking part in special operation as pillars of nation

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Troops fighting for Russia’s sovereignty in the special military operation are the true pillars of the nation, President Vladimir Putin said at an awards ceremony.

"We are going through serious challenges, fighting for truth, justice, Russia’s sovereignty and our people’s right to decide their own future," Putin pointed out. "Those who are performing their military, professional and civil duties in the special military operation are leading the charge here," he added.

"You are the true pillars and bastion of Russia. You have a good example to draw on, the courage and brotherhood of a generation of victors," the Russian president stressed.