MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry took a jab at the UN, saying it came under the influence of the West in matters related to human rights violations in Ukraine.

"It is outrageous that all of Kiev's flagrant violations of human rights are downplayed by most Western NGOs and international human rights mechanisms. Moreover, thanks to the efforts of these organizations, Ukraine is evading international control in this area," the ministry said in a report on human rights in Ukraine. "Kiev officials have received this exclusive ‘right’ from the collective West, with the UN Secretariat and some of the organization's departments succumbing to its influence. All this is causing serious damage to the reputation of UN agencies."

The ministry said Kiev’s actions reaffirm that it completely lacks independence and expose it as a "puppet regime" that executes orders from outside handlers to make the country a Russophobic project.

"It is also evident that there is a lack of ability to create at least a semblance of efforts to address the backlog of serious human rights problems and bring to justice people that are responsible for many crimes, including one of the most horrific of them: the burning alive of people in the House of Unions in Odessa in 2014. This means the collective West bears direct responsibility for human rights violations committed by the Kiev regime," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.