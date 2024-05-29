Scientific collaboration within BRICS to enhance global security — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Cooperation between the BRICS countries in the field of science is essential for maintaining global peace and security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a meeting of the heads of BRICS Academies of Sciences.

"We are confident that scientific exchanges and collaboration between the BRICS academic institutions help bring the global community closer to peace and security," Ryabkov said.

He emphasized that this cooperation will boost the competitiveness of the member countries' national economies, drive innovation, and ensure technological sovereignty. "I expect a fruitful discussion and new contacts and practical results in the field of scientific collaboration," Ryabkov added.