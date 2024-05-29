Lavrov issues warning to Asia-Pacific countries amid NATO spreading tentacles into region

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Asia-Pacific region should be wary of the North Atlantic Alliance ensuring their security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the heads of foreign embassies on ways of resolving the Ukraine conflict on Wednesday.

Russia’s top diplomat referred to a remark by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who claimed that the security in the Euro-Atlantic area and the Asia-Pacific region was indivisible.

"Many countries on the continent that we share should get ready for NATO to try and ensure our common security," Lavrov said.