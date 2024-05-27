Russia, Uzbekistan to expand trade, economic relations between regions, business

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Tashkent will continue strengthening direct trade and economic relations between regions and business circles, according to a joint statement by presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan, Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"The parties support the strengthening of direct trade and economic relations between regions and business circles," according to the document published on the Kremlin’s website. The two countries’ leaders also rated positively the meeting of the Council of regions of Russia and Uzbekistan held in Tashkent, the statement said.

Putin and Mirziyoyev stressed the importance of continuing to boost cooperation in the area of industry and agriculture, as well as in innovative, scientific-technical and humanitarian fields, according to the statement. They consider the work of the joint commission at the level of heads of governments of the two countries, the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, sectoral subcommittees efficient, and they also note their key role in expansion of mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan.