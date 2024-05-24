Minsk, Moscow have identical approached to international problems — Lukashenko

/updates/MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia share positions on international matters, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Naturally, we spoke today about the current international issues, problems of security in the world and in the region amid the unprecedented tension we have always been facing. Our approaches on these matters absolutely coincide," he said after talks with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Belarusian leader said that he is convinced that the countries would not leave the path of "creating a fair multipolar world order." He thanked Putin for "detailed information about his recent visit to China.