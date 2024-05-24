Belarusian president says he discusses border threats with Putin

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said he discussed border threats and a continued policy of integration with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We exchanged views on the most sensitive bilateral issues on which the economic situation and the stable development of our countries depend. We also touched upon the international situation and discussed options to react to the risks and threats that are emerging along our borders," Lukashenko said at the meeting.

He pointed out that no matter what, "Minsk and Moscow continue to pursue a policy to strengthen integration." "We support and will support each other in all areas. Notably, our joint projects have gone beyond Earth," the Belarusian leader stressed.

According to the Belarusian presidential press service, the two presidents’ one-on-one talks lasted one hour and 45 minutes.