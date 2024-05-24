Russia intends to strengthen fraternal relations within CIS — PM

ASHGABAT, May 24. /TASS/. Russia values its good relations with other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and intends to strengthen them, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with his CIS counterparts.

"We attach special importance to the development of humanitarian ties. They play a significant role in strengthening mutual understanding between the peoples of the commonwealth. Our friendly, fraternal relations are based on centuries-old history and rich heritage. It is necessary to preserve and enrich these traditions," the Russian prime minister said.

According to him, this can be done by expanding joint projects in healthcare, science, culture, education and sports.