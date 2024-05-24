Rosatom CEO to meet with Grossi early next week in Kaliningrad

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev has confirmed that he plans to meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kaliningrad.

"Early next week in Kaliningrad," Likhachev said when asked when their meeting would take place.

According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, a meeting between the Grossi-led delegation and the Russian interdepartmental delegation headed by Likhachev may take place on May 28. The consultations will be entirely devoted to the situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

In March, Grossi visited Sochi, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the meeting, the IAEA chief called for maximum military restraint around the ZNPP. The parties also discussed Russia's cooperation with the IAEA and cited projects in various countries.