MELITOPOL, May 24. /TASS/. The settlement of Rabotino the Zaporozhye Region, which was liberated from the Ukrainian military on May 15, will be reconstructed, the region’s Governor Yevgeny Balitsky told foreign journalists.

"The settlement has no big importance, as there is next to nothing left there after everything that happened. However, the reconstruction will definitely be done. It [Rabotino] has already been included on the map of the Zaporozhye Region. Next year, or perhaps even this [year], depending on how close artillery is, we will add it to the reconstruction plan," he said.

Balitsky emphasized that Rabotino had no strategic significance, but the Kiev regime had merely made it "a symbol of counteroffensive.".