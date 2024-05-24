Swiss conference on Ukraine mere charade — SVR chief

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Next month’s conference on Ukraine hosted by Switzerland is just for show and nothing will come of it, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"The United States has been persuading a large number of countries in the so-called Global South to take part in this futile project (the Swiss conference on Ukraine — TASS). Well, I think this will just be mock negotiations that will not yield any result," he told reporters.

In this light, Naryshkin stressed that Western countries "are not ready to compromise in order to resolve" the Ukraine conflict, while the planned event "has nothing to do with a search for ways out of the conflict in Ukraine." "This is a sham effort to show that the majority supports Ukraine, a far cry from the truth," he argued.

Swiss initiative

The Swiss authorities plan to convene a conference on Ukraine at the Burgenstock Resort on June 15-16. As the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs reported earlier, Bern has invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine, including from the G7, G20 and BRICS countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will not ask to be invited if it is not wanted there. Commenting on the event, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that this conference is "a path to nowhere" and Moscow doesn’t see the West’s readiness for an honest dialogue. However, Russia has repeatedly stressed that Moscow has never rejected the idea of resolving the conflict with Kiev through talks.