Russian premier to attend CIS heads of governments meeting in Ashgabat

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a visit to Turkmenistan on Friday to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Ashgabat.

It will be his first visit after being re-appointed to the post.

According to the Russian Government Apparatus, participants will discuss trade and economic contacts within the organization, including broader cooperation in energy, infrastructure, industry and other areas.

Acting CIS Deputy Secretary General Nurlan Seitimov said earlier that a total of 12 questions would be brought before the council.

The council is expected to approve the Concept of Cooperation of CIS Member States in Energy until 2035 and the roadmap for improving infrastructure and developing international transport corridors until 2030.

Russia holds the organization’s rotating presidency in 2024.

Previously, Mishustin met with his CIS counterparts on December 18, 2023 in Moscow.