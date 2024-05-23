Kremlin vows response as Norway moves to restrict entry to Russian tourists

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia will take response measures after Norway moved to restrict entry to Russian tourists, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We oppose such a decision and regret that Norway chose to take the path toward deteriorating our bilateral relations," Peskov said, commenting on Oslo’s decision to ban entry to Russian tourists from May 29.

Earlier on Thursday, the Norwegian government said in a press release on its website that it will impose additional restrictions on Russian citizens "whose purpose is tourism and other non-essential travel." The move will come into effect next Wednesday.