Ukrainian forces attack ZNPP’s transport workshop via kamikaze drone

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the territory of the transport workshop at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with a kamikaze drone, the ZNPP press office said on its Telegram channel, adding that no one was injured and no critical damage was caused.

"A kamikaze drone strike at the territory of ZNPP transport workshop was registered today. No injuries or critical damage was caused," the press office said.

The city of Energodar, where the power plant is located, was attacked repeatedly in the past two days, with residential buildings and social facilities being targeted.

"The attacks at civilian population, as well as the ZNPP and its infrastructure, are unacceptable and unambiguously constitute terror attacks," the power plant press office added.