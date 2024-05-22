First humanitarian convoy dispatched to liberated part of Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The first humanitarian convoy for civilians has been dispatched to the liberated northern part of the Kharkov Region, head of the regional military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev said.

"We cannot go there yet, but we already have an understanding, as I’ve already said, people from the United Russia humanitarian center joined us, who have already handed over the first humanitarian convoy for the controlled settlements of the Kharkov Region through the military," he said.

Ganchev noted that the access to settlements at the contact line for civilian personnel is restricted, which also included the northern part of the region and the Kupyansk area, a significant portion of which is currently in the grey zone.

"It is dangerous for people considering the constant shelling, of course, in the areas where active hostilities are underway, and the military police does not really let people without uniforms and weapons through. […] All humanitarian aid is being delivered to the frontier settlements, even if they are still considered grey zone," he assured.