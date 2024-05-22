One killed, another injured in Ukrainian armed forces’ shelling of Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia's air defenses have destroyed several targets in the skies above the Belgorod Region's Borisovsky district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Our air defense system has destroyed several air targets approaching the town of Belenkoye. Regrettably, one person has been killed - he received numerous deadly shrapnel wounds. I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the regional head reported.

There is also an injured person in the settlement. He suffered a closed craniocerebral injury, multiple flesh wounds and bruises on his legs.