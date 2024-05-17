Everyone watches Putin’s visit to China, its outcome to define world’s future — senator

KAZAN, May 17. /TASS/. The huge importance of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to china is proven by the attention, paid to it in the entire world, and future world order will depend on the outcome of the negotiations, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said in an interview for TASS.

"The significance of this even is being exhaustively confirmed by the attention it drew not only in Russia and not only in China. […] This visit is being closely watched almost everywhere: in Europe, in Asia, in America and in Africa. And it is not only about two very interesting, colorful leaders meeting; it is about the fact that the content of their negotiations, conversations, agreements will define how the world will develop before our eyes, what it will be like in the future," the senator said.

He specified that the countries that would like to see the world as unipolar in order to manage it in one way or another "see both Russia and China as the main challenge, the main problem."

"These countries do their best to obstruct the Sino-Russian rapprochement, and, basically, our economic and technical development. Sometimes, they seek to smear the intentions that they attribute to us and which we definitely do not have - to destroy the modern world order. Most importantly, we feel the support of the global majority in our agreements, in our discussion of what the world should be like," Kosachev underscored.

The Deputy Speaker added that the countries that seek to restrain Russia and China comprise a global minority.

"Yes, it is well organized, yes, it is streamlines, it is very offensive in its behavior, but it is definitely a minority. The majority is behind us. And therefore I am certain: both Russia and China comprehend the responsibility that our two countries bear as the leaders of multipolarity in one way or another," Kosachev said.

On May 16-17, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a state visit to China. The Russian leader’s visit covered two cities - Beijing and Harbin.