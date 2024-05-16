Putin hails growing friendship with China

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that the friendship between Russia and China will continue to grow, taking pride in the close ties the two countries have been able to build.

"The most important thing has always been the bedrock - the traditions of the Russian-Chinese friendship which have endured the test of time and continue to bolster for the benefit of the people of our two countries," Putin said in a speech at a concert dedicated to the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia and the beginning of the 2024-2025 cross-cultural years.

The Russian leader thinks that "we can rightfully be proud that as of now, Russian-Chinese ties have reached a high point, becoming a truly comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction." The Russian president went on to say that interaction between Moscow and Beijing "serves as an example of cooperation between neighboring countries, based on mutual consideration of interests, respect and trust."

Putin said that Chinese President Xi Jinping is a "dear friend" and concurred that "seventy-five years of diplomatic relations is an important anniversary for the two countries." The Russian head of state reiterated that "the Soviet Union was the first country to recognize the People’s Republic of China." "Our country also provided extensive aid at the first stages of establishing the new Chinese state and assisted in bolstering its independence and sovereignty. We are glad that the Chinese people, under the guidance of the Communist Party, managed to achieve such impressive results in developing their country, imbuing their ancient civilization with new life," Putin stated. In his opinion, "seventy-five years is a short period of time from the point of view of Russia and China’s centuries-old history but over this period, the two countries managed to achieve serious results and accumulate a priceless experience of close, good-neighborly interaction which absorbed joint successes and achievements."