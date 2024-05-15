Iran’s ministerial delegation expected at SPIEF in 2024 — ambassador to Russia

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. Iran will take part in this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), with its delegation most likely to be headed by Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"The Iranian delegation will take part [in the SPIEF] this year. Iranian Transport Minister Bazrpash will most likely participate," he told reporters on the sidelines of Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8, 2024. TASS will be the information partner of the event.