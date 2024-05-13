Ukrainian shelling damages over 120 houses in Belgorod, its suburbs over day

TASS, May 13. More than 120 houses and 104 cars were damaged in Belgorod and the Belgorod district by Ukrainian shelling and drone attacksover the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A residential house, a bathhouse and a garage were completely destroyed as a result of a direct hit of an artillery shell on the village of Cheremoshnoye in the Belgorod district. Three civilians received light scratches, they refused to call an ambulance," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that a total of three private residences, five cars were also damaged in the village.

According to the governor, on Sunday the Ukrainian military fired an artillery shell at the village of Ustinka, damaging a private house. There was also a fire of dry grass. An explosive device was dropped from a drone on the village of Krasny Khutor, and the village was also attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces with six kamikaze drones and one projectile.

On May 12, 19 artillery shells, 18 tank shells and 10 grenades were fired at the village of Shchetinovka. The Ukrainian military attacked the villages of Tavrovo, Nikolskoye and Belomestnoye with drones. "As a result of the attack on Nikolskoye, a civilian was injured and is currently receiving all necessary medical care," the governor said.

As a result of the Ukrainian airstrikes, 42 private houses, two apartment buildings, four commercial buildings, one public facility, one power line and 38 cars were damaged in the village of Dubovskoye; 17 private houses, two apartment buildings and 10 cars were damaged in the village of Tavrovskoye; one apartment building and one car in the village of Streletskoye, two private houses and five cars in the village of Nikolskoye, one private house in the village of Khokhlovskoye, four private houses and one car in the village of Yasnozorenskoye, 12 private houses and seven cars in the village of Novosadovskoye, two nonresidential buildings in the village of Mayskoye, and one car in the village of Razumnoye.

As Gladkov reported earlier, 19 civilians were killed and 27 injured in Belgorod as a result of the Ukrainian airstrikes on May 12. Various damages were reported in a private residential building, 99 apartments of 35 apartment buildings, a commercial building, 35 cars were also damaged.