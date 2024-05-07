Putin’s election win unquestionable, people stand with him — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Western countries, despite their negative attitude toward Russia, cannot deny Vladimir Putin’s victory at the recent presidential election or that the Russian people are fully behind their leader, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Our adversaries have gotten very good at presenting any Russia-related information in a negative light, in a certain underhanded way, if you will," he noted. "Yet they cannot deny that the ceremony today is the culmination of President Putin’s phenomenal historic victory in the past election. And even they cannot deny that Russian society is displaying extremely high solidarity with their leader."

"I think that in this case they won’t miss their chance to speculate which ambassadors attended the event, whom they saw, but all of this is predictable and is not a problem," the senior diplomat added.