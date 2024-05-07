Russia, US have minimal dialogue on strategic stability — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia and the United States talk sporadically about strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We have a minimal dialogue with the United States in general, and specifically on this issue (strategic stability - TASS) we episodically exchange opinions on fragmentary aspects," the deputy minister said during a Channel One broadcast.

"This takes place purely at the working level, mainly through the use of the embassy channel," he pointed out. "It's not like it used to be," Ryabkov said.

According to the senior diplomat, in order for Russia to consider resuming systematic dialogue with the US, Moscow "needs to see the start of real change for the better in US policy." "So far this is not happening, accordingly, there is no possibility to conduct a dialogue either on strategic stability or strategic arms limitation," the deputy minister emphasized. "Moreover, our moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles is in jeopardy due to this destructive and dangerous escalatory line from Washington," he added.