Seven wounded in Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod Region in critical condition

BELGOROD, May 6. /TASS/. Seven patients, hospitalized in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region after Ukrainian drone attacks, are in serious condition, regional Health Minister Andrey Ikonnikov said.

"Overall, there are five patients in critical condition in the regional hospital and two in Borisovka, so seven in total," he told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, in the vicinity of the village of Berezovka, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked vehicles with employees of agricultural enterprises. The Agro-Belogorye Group reported seven fatalities. According to the Russian Health Ministry, 42 people were wounded.