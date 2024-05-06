Number of people injured in drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region rises to 42

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The number of people injured in a drone attack on the Belgorod Region has risen to 42, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, said.

"According to the latest data, the drones that Ukrainian nationalists used to attack the Belgorod Region injured 42 people, among them three children," he noted.

A total of 32 people were taken to the hospital, including the kids, Kuznetsov said. "Ten people received outpatient care. Four of the injured are in serious condition, while 26 are considered to be in fair condition," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked minibuses carrying farm workers in the Belgorod Region. Seven people were killed.