Russia’s new Supreme Court chief justice doesn’t plan drastic changes

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Irina Podnosova, the new chairwoman of the Russian Supreme Court, doesn’t plan to make any profound changes in the judicial system, she said on Rossiya-24 television.

"Changes in the judicial system were, are and will be. But as for fundamental changes, they have already occurred in the 1990s. In connection with the change in the political system in the country, fundamental laws concerning the judiciary were adopted," she said in an interview.

Podnosova said courts have been receiving an increasing number of complaints, attributing it to the rising trust that people have to the judicial system.

"Increasing trust in the judicial system is one of the main objectives of the entire judicial system and the Supreme Court in particular," Podnosova said. "An important criterion of improved efficiency of judicial proceedings is the quality of justice, which is ensured by the uniformity of judicial practice. The Supreme Court pays a lot of attention to this work. This work is a priority.".