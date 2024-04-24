Russia ready to offer services in digitalization, satellite technologies to Africa — MFA

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia is ready to offer its competencies in the field of digitalization, Internet and satellite technologies to African countries, head of the Africa Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Vsevolod Tkachenko, said at the plenary session of the 3rd International Youth Forum "Russia-Africa: What's Next?"

"Russia now offers not only solutions in traditional areas of interaction such as mining, infrastructure, but we are ready to offer our new interesting competencies in the field of digitalization, the Internet, satellite, and communication technologies," he said.

"This is probably one of the advantages of the Russian Federation," he added.

The diplomat also stressed that Africa needs to create conditions that would enable the continent to make technical progress.

"First of all, this is peace and security, and security in all its dimensions. This includes classic overcoming conflict situations, food security, and the energy and climate agenda, which is as important now for our African partners as it is for us. We try to listen carefully to the ideas that our partners put forward," the head of the Africa Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry summed up.

The 3rd International Youth Forum "Russia - Africa: What's Next?" is organized by the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. TASS is the media partner of the event.