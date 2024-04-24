Russia maintains position on 'buffer zone' in Ukraine to counter missile threats

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Moscow adheres to the idea voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin of creating a "buffer zone" in Ukraine to protect against long-range weapons, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"With respect to this, nothing has changed," he said, replying to a question on the matter.

The Kremlin official added that the issue of fighting against long-range weapons being supplied to Ukraine and potential strikes on the areas where they are concentrated "is rather under the purview of <…> the armed forces." "We are not qualified to say anything with respect to this," Peskov noted.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources in the US Congress, that the new US aid package to Ukraine includes ATACMS missiles with a range of 290 km. Earlier, Washington, wary of getting involved in a direct conflict with Moscow, restricted the range of missiles sent to Kiev to 160 km so that they cannot be used to hit Russian soil.