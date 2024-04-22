Russian troops level off frontline near Kremennaya in LPR for further advance

LUGANSK, April 22. /TASS/. Russian troops leveled off the frontline in some areas of the Svatovo-Kremennaya direction in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and advanced to new positions for further liberating the republic’s territory, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said on February 1 that the republic’s authorities controlled 95% of the region’s territory.

"If we speak about the Svatovo-Kremennaya sector, our troops are concentrating their basic efforts in that direction on edging out and driving out the enemy and constantly improving their tactical position at the line of engagement. The frontline has been leveled off in many areas. Our fighters have gained a foothold at new sites and are preparing for further liberating the republic," the military expert said.

Russian combat aircraft and artillery "have begun to operate more intensively" at that frontline, delivering "precision strikes" on the Ukrainian army, Marochko said.

"As for Ukrainian militants, they are in a deplorable situation there, like in other areas because they experience an acute shortage of personnel. A trend towards a shortage of air defense systems is also observed. They are, of course, trying to compensate all this by unmanned aerial vehicles but in any case these UAVs cannot fully substitute the weapons directed at our aircraft and armor," he said.