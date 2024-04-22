Russian troops liberate Novomikhailovka community in DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Southern Battlegroup units fully liberated the community of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of successful operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 410 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 410 troops in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past day, the ministry reported

"Russian forces inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault, 79th and 92nd air assault, 46th and 81st airmobile, 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 41st and 93rd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Spornoye, Minkovka, Kleshcheyevka, Chasov Yar, Andreyevka and Ostroye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 33rd mechanized and 80th air assault brigades near the settlements of Bogdanovka and Pobeda in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 410 personnel, 9 motor vehicles and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system. Russian troops also destroyed a Ukrainian Anklav electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup West repulses four Ukrainian counterattacks over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West repulsed four Ukrainian army counterattacks over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Russia’s Battlegroup West units took more advantageous sites and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 21st mechanized and 95th air assault brigades near the settlement of Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry specified.

"Near the settlement of Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, four counterattacks by assault groups of the 12th (Azov) National Guard special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization] were repulsed. The enemy lost as many as 25 personnel, 2 pickup trucks and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system," the ministry said.

Russian troops repel nine Ukrainian counterattacks in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops repulsed nine Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units repulsed nine counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 25th air assault, 68th and 71st jaeger, 59th motorized infantry, 24th, 47th, 100th and 115th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Pervomaiskoye, Semyonovka, Netailovo and Berdychi in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 365 personnel, a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and three Nota and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike four Ukrainian army brigades in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous sites and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 72nd mechanized, 102nd and 128th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Staromayorskoye, Ugledar and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 95 personnel, two motor vehicles and a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup strikes three Ukrainian army brigades over past day

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Dnepr Battlegroup units inflicted damage by combined firepower on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 141st infantry, 65th mechanized and 128th mountain assault brigades near the settlements of Rabotino, Novoandreyevka and Stepovoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost as many as 45 personnel and two pickup trucks," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian air defense positioning area over past day

Russian troops hit a Ukrainian air defense positioning area and a naval drone storage facility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an air defense positioning area, a naval drone storage facility, manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army in 142 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 240 Ukrainian military drones over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 240 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 240 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 592 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 22,529 unmanned aerial vehicles, 508 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,817 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,269 multiple rocket launchers, 9,040 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,232 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.