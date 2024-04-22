Russia determined to uphold principles of nuclear non-proliferation — MFA

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Moscow is fully committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and reiterates its opposition to the spread of nuclear weapons as the treaty continues to be reviewed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rybkov clarified Moscow’s priorities in the field at a meeting with Akan Rakhmetullin, chairman of the second session of the Preparatory Committee of the 2026 NPT Review Conference.

"The parties discussed pressing issues related to the latest NPT review cycle, which started in 2023. They exchanged views on the prospects for the second session of the Preparatory Committee of the Review Conference, set to begin in Geneva in July. Ryabkov highlighted Russia’s full commitment to the NPT’s provisions, as well as determination to achieve the goals of further strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime within the treaty review process," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.